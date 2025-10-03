Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:01 03.10.2025

State Target Program for Energy Modernization of Heat Supply Enterprises by 2030 approved

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

The State Target Program for Energy Modernization of Heat Supply Enterprises by 2030 has been approved, the press service of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development reports.

"Modernizing the industry will allow us to increase energy efficiency, reduce gas consumption, expand the use of renewable energy sources, and create modern conditions for developing municipal infrastructure," said Oleksiy Kuleba, the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Communities and Territories Development.

The program was developed by the Ministry of Development to implement the European Union initiative, the Ukraine Facility, and the government's Priority Action Plan for 2025.

Over the next five years, the following is planned within its framework: development and updating of heat supply schemes for settlements; achieving 100% commercial metering of heat energy in 15,000 buildings; overhauling and reconstructing heat supply facilities in district heating systems; modernizing 35,000 heat inputs through installation of individual heat points; and reconstructing and overhauling 2,500 km of heat networks.

