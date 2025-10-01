Pace of Russian advances almost halves in Sept – DeepState

Last month, the Russian invaders were able to capture 259 sq km, which is 44% less territory than in August, and the least since May of this year, the Telegram channel of the OSINT project DeepState said on Wednesday.

Over the month, the enemy occupied 0.04% of the entire area of Ukraine and now 19.04% of the country’s territory is under its permanent control.

More than half (53%) of all territories captured by the enemy fell on the Novopavlivka axis direction on the border of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. "Novopavlivka is the main problem area. Where the number of advances is much greater than assault operations, and the latest personnel decisions here do not inspire much hope for improvement," DeepState said.

At the same time, the largest share of the enemy’s assault operations (31%) fell on the Pokrovsk axis in Donetsk region, where the enemy was able to occupy only 9% of the territory captured in September. The Novopavlivka direction accounted for 16% of the enemy’s assault actions. "On the Pokrovsk axis defense remains extremely effective… However, the price of each meter here is much higher, and the enemy has also approached the city from the south, and fighting in landings and in the city is of different levels of difficulty," DeepState notes.

The enemy was able to capture more territories in on the Lyman axis (north of Donetsk, neighboring districts of Luhansk and Kharkiv regions) and Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) axis than on the Pokrovsk axis. They accounted for 19% and 14% of the territories captured by the enemy, respectively, 10% and 4% of assault actions, respectively. "The Kupyansk axis - became one of the leaders of the anti-rating and if decisions were not made in time, it could have ended in tragedy. But it is too early to say that the threat has passed, because the battle for the city continues," the report states.

The Torets axis accounted for 4% of the captured territories and 8% of the assault operations. The Zaporizhia direction accounted for 2% of the captured territories and 2% of the assault operations. The Seversk axis accounted for 1% of the captured territories and 7% of the assault operations.

The enemy did not advance on the Kramatorsk and Sumy axes, while they accounted for 3% and 5% of the assault operations, respectively.