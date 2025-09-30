Ukraine to participate in Madrid's LIBER intl book fair for second time – Ukrainian Book Institute

Ukraine will take part for the second time in the international book fair LIBER in Madrid, Spain, the Ukrainian Book Institute (UBI) announced.

"The 43rd LIBER International Book Fair will be held in Madrid on October 7–9. It is Spain's largest platform dedicated to Spanish-language publishing. This year it will bring together more than 350 publishers and companies from 63 countries. The program also includes a packed cycle of professional conferences to discuss and analyze current issues in the publishing industry," UBI said.

Over three days, LIBER will serve as a meeting point for leading players in the publishing market: publishing houses, distributors, literary agents, professional associations, suppliers, and service providers.

The Institute said Ukraine will again present a national stand, 14C02, organized by UBI and the Frontera Literary Platform.

Twelve publishers will showcase their latest releases: Bohdan, IST Publishing, Ukraїner, Ranok-Creative, Rodovid, Vilnyi Viter, Kompas, Kovyla Publishing, the publishing arm of the National Center "Junior Academy of Sciences of Ukraine," AntyVydavnytstvo, Anetta Antonenko Publishers, and Folio.

On October 8, during the fair, two events organized by UBI in cooperation with Frontera will also take place: a discussion on the Ukrainian book market and an open lecture, "When Poetry Becomes a Phenomenon."

As reported, Ukraine's theme at the 77th Frankfurt Book Fair, scheduled for October 15–19, 2025, has been defined as "Filling In."