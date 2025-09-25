Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:25 25.09.2025

Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

1 min read
Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

Recent drone incursions will be discussed “in detail ” by the European Commission president and heads of state at an informal meeting of the European Council in Copenhagen next week, the British newspaper The Guardian reported on Thursday, citing the EU’s deputy chief spokesman, Olof Gill.

EU defence spokesman Thomas Regnier added that the issue would also be discussed at the first meeting on the so-called “Drone Wall” to be held on Friday, chaired by EU defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius and attended by the seven frontline EU member states, as well as Denmark, Slovakia and Ukraine. NATO representatives “at a technical level” are also expected to attend tomorrow’s meeting on the EU’s “drone wall” initiative, the EU spokesman confirmed.

The discussions will reportedly focus on what “we need to do to detect these drones” because “it’s not very easy” and then on how to “fight” them.

It was previously reported that the EU could significantly improve its ability to detect and destroy drones within a year, but creating a full-fledged infrastructure network will take longer, according to Andrius Kubilius, the European Commissioner responsible for defence and space.

Tags: #drone_wall

MORE ABOUT

10:49 19.09.2025
Ukraine should join the 'drone wall' project along EU's eastern border - Yermak

Ukraine should join the 'drone wall' project along EU's eastern border - Yermak

HOT NEWS

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Zelenskyy says he won't seek reelection after war ends

Ukraine has direct support from Trump for strikes on Russian targets – Zelenskyy

GUR destroys two Russian An-26s, enemy radar in Russia-occupied Crimea

LATEST

Publishing houses face fines for late school textbook deliveries - Ministry of Education

Situation in Kupyansk is critical, but controlled by AFU

URCS opens nursing college in Kyiv

Trump wants to shift responsibility for ending the war in Ukraine to Europe - Tusk

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will create export platforms in the US, Europe, Middle East

Rheinmetall to build artillery ammunition production plant in Latvia

Zelenskyy discusses front-line situation and air defense with US congressional delegation

Lisovyi blames schools for poor engineering and science enrollment

Ukrainian and Kazakh police bust intl fraudulent call center in Bukovyna - National Police

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

AD
AD