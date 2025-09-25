Russian drone incursions on agenda for 'Drone Wall' meeting and EU summit

Recent drone incursions will be discussed “in detail ” by the European Commission president and heads of state at an informal meeting of the European Council in Copenhagen next week, the British newspaper The Guardian reported on Thursday, citing the EU’s deputy chief spokesman, Olof Gill.

EU defence spokesman Thomas Regnier added that the issue would also be discussed at the first meeting on the so-called “Drone Wall” to be held on Friday, chaired by EU defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius and attended by the seven frontline EU member states, as well as Denmark, Slovakia and Ukraine. NATO representatives “at a technical level” are also expected to attend tomorrow’s meeting on the EU’s “drone wall” initiative, the EU spokesman confirmed.

The discussions will reportedly focus on what “we need to do to detect these drones” because “it’s not very easy” and then on how to “fight” them.

It was previously reported that the EU could significantly improve its ability to detect and destroy drones within a year, but creating a full-fledged infrastructure network will take longer, according to Andrius Kubilius, the European Commissioner responsible for defence and space.