Russians advance in two regions - DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Serebryansk Forest near the village of Dronivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and the village of Berezove (Synelnyky district, Dnipropetrovsk region), analysts of the OSINT project DeepState reported on Thursday morning.

"The enemy has advanced in the Serebryansk Forest and near Berezove," the message on Telegram says.

The morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reports on the fighting in the Dronivka area: "In the northern direction, the enemy made seven breakthrough attempts in the areas of Serebryanka and towards Dronivka and Yampil."

The General Staff did not report on the attacks in the Berezove area on the Pokrovksk axis.

The zone of control of the Russian occupiers has increased by 7.8 sq km. over the past day.

As reported, on average last week the occupiers increased the area of control by an average of 9.23 sq km per day.

Earlier it was reported that on Wednesday the Russian occupation forces occupied the neighboring villages of Novomykolaivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoivanivka in Zaporizhia region, and also advanced near three nearby settlements, OSINT project DeepState analysts said.