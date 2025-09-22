Cabinet allocates UAH 840 mln for protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://www.kmu.gov.ua/

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 840 million for the protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"At a government meeting, we allocated UAH 840 million for the protection of energy facilities in Kharkiv region. Funds from the state budget reserve fund will be directed to the Kharkiv regional administration to build protective structures at JSC Kharkivoblenergo substations," she wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the government meeting on Monday.

As Svyrydenko noted, this will allow us to protect transformers at substations, which provide light and heat to over 220,000 residents of Kharkiv region, from Russian attacks.

"Our task is to do everything possible so that Ukrainians in the frontline regions have light and heat, despite constant Russian attacks," the prime minister added.