Ukrainian AI platform allows commercial buildings to reduce energy consumption by up to 20%

The Ukrainian company AII Systems has launched an artificial intelligence platform that automates the control of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. This technology enables commercial buildings to reduce their energy consumption by 10-20% without incurring additional capital costs, the company's press service reported.

"Energy efficiency is becoming a determining factor in competitiveness in the commercial real estate sector. Businesses need tools that make energy consumption predictable and transparent. Our AI platform provides this opportunity," said Yaroslav Smolko, CEO and owner of AII Systems.

According to him, the AI ​​platform integrates with existing control systems and analyzes sensor data, weather conditions and the level of building occupancy. Algorithms predict loads and optimize equipment operation in real time. Results are monitored through KPI dashboards: energy consumption; COP; CO₂ level; comfort indicators, etc.

According to the International Energy Agency, HVAC systems consume up to 40% of electricity in commercial buildings. Similar technologies are already actively used in the EU and the USA, where they provide savings of 10-25%.

Smolko noted that even 10% savings will have a significant financial effect, especially for network facilities. In Ukraine, the AII Systems system is already being tested at two commercial facilities, and its effectiveness will be reported in the near future.

AII Systems is a Ukrainian technology company specializing in the development of solutions for energy-efficient building management.