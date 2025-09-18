Interfax-Ukraine
10:38 18.09.2025

Participants of EVI special session receive results in their personal accounts - UCEA

Applicants who participated in a specially organized session of the Unified Entrance Exam (UEA) received their results in the offices of the participants of the entrance tests, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEA) reports.

"Participants who successfully passed the entrance tests, in the 'Results' tab, have the opportunity to create an examination card, which is an appendix to the examination sheet (a document certifying participation in the testing), and use the result for admission to higher education institutions for master's programs, as well as for postgraduate studies," the UCEA report says.

It is noted that in addition to the examination card, participants can also view the result cards of each EIA (Unified Entrance Examination System) block, which indicate the number under which a certain participant completed each task, the corresponding task number in the UCEA system, correct answers and the number of points scored.

