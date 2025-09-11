Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:04 11.09.2025

Former head of Lviv Railway suspected of embezzlement of over UAH 31 mln

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) together with the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have served a notice of suspicion to the former head of the regional branch Lviv Railway of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), whose actions led to losses for the state company of over UAH 31 million.

"The official deliberately ignored the instructions of the management of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and allowed a private legal entity to use rolling stock - private locomotives - on the tracks of the general network of the state company. This was done contrary to the requirements of the Rules for the Technical Operation of Railways of Ukraine. As a result of such actions, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia did not receive a freight payment in the amount of UAH 31.1 million, which significantly affected the financial interests of the state," the press service of the SBI reports.

The actions of the former head are qualified under Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of official position, which caused grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for up to six years of imprisonment.

Tags: #embezzlement #lviv_railway

