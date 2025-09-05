Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:43 05.09.2025

Ministry of Education initiates introduction of ‘zero course’ for applicants who failed national multi-subject test

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine initiates introduction of "zero course" for applicants who failed the national multi-subject test (NMT), reported Oksen Lisovy.

"The tool that we are proposing, that we are discussing and have already developed a corresponding draft resolution is the so-called ‘zero course.’ This is admission without NMT to the ‘zero course,’ which will allow us to take children who did not pass for various reasons: due to educational losses, due to the fact that they studied abroad, for some other reasons, to the ‘zero course’ and teach them for a year. Moreover, take them not only during the admission campaign, but also organize another admission campaign, for example, ‘winter admission,’ ‘spring admission.’ Take everyone, but then, after studying at the ‘zero course,’ take the children to the NMT so as not to violate the fair distribution of state resources," Lisovy said during the hour of questions to the government at the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, noting that the rectors' community supports this idea.

Among other things, the minister stated that he does not support the idea of ​​postponing the national multi-subject test (NMT) in front-line territories.

At the same time, he advocated increasing the regional coefficient for front-line higher education institutions.

