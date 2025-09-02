Son of suspect in murder of Parubiy fought in 93rd brigade, died in Bakhmut – media

Photo: https://www.slidstvo.info/

The son of 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stselnikov, the suspect in the murder of MP, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, fought in the 93rd brigade and died in Bakhmut in May 2023, reports Slidstvo.Info.

A report on the publication's website on Tuesday noted that journalists from Slidstvo.Info spoke with press officer of the 93rd Motorized Rifle Brigade Irina Rybakova, and she confirmed that Mikhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, with the call sign "Lemberg," fought in the reconnaissance of the third battalion and died in May 2023 in Bakhmut.

According to the publication, this is the son of the suspect in the murder of Parubiy.

"Officially, Mikhailo-Viktor Stselnikov has been considered missing since May 20, 2023, Alina Karnaukhova, the head of the patronage service of the 93rd Motorized Rifle Brigade, told Slidstvo.Info. His body could not be recovered from the battlefield," the report says.

Journalists of Slidstvo.Info found on the Clarity-Project website military man Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, who is wanted as missing in May 2023 in Bakhmut.

As reported, the suspect in the murder of MP Parubiy admitted his guilt during a conversation with journalists at a court hearing in Lviv, where he was being given a preventive measure. He stated that it was "revenge on the Ukrainian authorities."