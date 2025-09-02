Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:00 02.09.2025

Son of suspect in murder of Parubiy fought in 93rd brigade, died in Bakhmut – media

2 min read
Son of suspect in murder of Parubiy fought in 93rd brigade, died in Bakhmut – media
Photo: https://www.slidstvo.info/

The son of 52-year-old Lviv resident Mykhailo Stselnikov, the suspect in the murder of MP, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, fought in the 93rd brigade and died in Bakhmut in May 2023, reports Slidstvo.Info.

A report on the publication's website on Tuesday noted that journalists from Slidstvo.Info spoke with press officer of the 93rd Motorized Rifle Brigade Irina Rybakova, and she confirmed that Mikhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, with the call sign "Lemberg," fought in the reconnaissance of the third battalion and died in May 2023 in Bakhmut.

According to the publication, this is the son of the suspect in the murder of Parubiy.

"Officially, Mikhailo-Viktor Stselnikov has been considered missing since May 20, 2023, Alina Karnaukhova, the head of the patronage service of the 93rd Motorized Rifle Brigade, told Slidstvo.Info. His body could not be recovered from the battlefield," the report says.

Journalists of Slidstvo.Info found on the Clarity-Project website military man Mykhailo-Viktor Stselnikov, who is wanted as missing in May 2023 in Bakhmut.

As reported, the suspect in the murder of MP Parubiy admitted his guilt during a conversation with journalists at a court hearing in Lviv, where he was being given a preventive measure. He stated that it was "revenge on the Ukrainian authorities."

Tags: #mikhailo_viktor_stselnikov #murder_of_parubiy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

State Service on Ethnic Policy files lawsuit to terminate activities of UOC (MP) affiliated with ROC

LATEST

Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

Rescuers from Ukraine at re-certification in Gdansk to confirm their readiness to participate in large-scale intl events

Ukraine’s Air Force: Defense Forces neutralizes 48 enemy UAVs from 8:00 to 16:00, enemy attack continues

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

CCD: Putin prepares information alibi, lies about attacks on Ukrainian energy

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

State Service on Ethnic Policy files lawsuit to terminate activities of UOC (MP) affiliated with ROC

AD
AD