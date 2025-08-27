Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:09 27.08.2025

Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, support for domestic defense industry with Danish PM

2 min read
During a working visit to Denmark, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a meeting with her Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during which, in particular, they discussed issues of Ukraine's European integration, security guarantees and support for the domestic defense industry.

"A friendly and constructive conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. I am grateful to Denmark for its tangible support, which strengthens our defense and helps people. The main topic is the start of negotiations on EU membership. Ukraine is ready to open the first three negotiation clusters now, and all the rest by the end of the year. The opening of the first will be a signal to Ukrainians about the irreversibility of our European integration," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

She briefed Frederiksen on the work on the framework of security guarantees for Ukraine.

“I said that after the talks in Washington we are working on a framework of security guarantees. Our position is clear: no territorial concessions, no restrictions on sovereignty or defense capabilities. Prime Minister Frederiksen confirmed that Denmark will continue to resolutely support Ukraine on its path to the EU and in strengthening its defense," Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister also noted the Danish model of support for Ukraine's defense sector: "A transparent mechanism that combines state funding, partner contributions, and direct orders for the Ukrainian defense industry. Such a model should become part of future security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe," she concluded.

