Poroshenko calls termination of Druzhba's work long-awaited, Merezhko rejects Hungary's accusations

MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko considers the attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure in the territory of the Russian Federation as long-awaited and emphasized that the operation of the oil pipeline financed the Russian Federation's military actions against Ukraine.

"Finally, this damned Druzhba was stopped... Where the authorities don't listen, the military acts. And the result is obvious: for every day that the oil pipeline is shut down, Russia loses $20 million. This is money that should have been turned into missiles on Ukrainian cities and drones against our positions. If the authorities had stopped this Druzhba immediately, Putin would have already lost $15 billion. This is the 15 billion that the Kremlin threw into the war against Ukraine," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

Deputy head of the Holos faction Yulia Sirko also expressed her belief in the need to stop the transit of oil via Druzhba. "I think that the supply of Russian oil through the territory of Ukraine should be stopped. A corresponding bill has even been registered about this," she said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

According to information on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the parliament has registered bill No. 12380 on the ban on the transit of oil and gas through the territory of Ukraine during martial law and two alternative bills, as well as draft resolution No. 12381 on an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers to take urgent measures to stop the transit of Russian oil through the territory of Ukraine in the interests of protecting Ukraine's national security. The authors of both initiatives are Poroshenko and other MPs from European Solidarity.

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction), rejects Hungary's accusations against Ukraine of attacks on Druzhba's infrastructure and calls on the Hungarian side to put pressure on the Russian Federation.

"This is a war, and all questions should be exclusively directed at Russia as an aggressor state. If Hungary has any questions, then the only possible and correct way out is to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression and arm Ukraine. The key problem from which everything flows, including problems for Hungary, is Russian aggression against Ukraine," Merezhko said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

As reported by the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has again stated about alleged "threats to Hungary" from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

