Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

Over the past two weeks, there has been a significant increase in the number of servicemen wishing to return to duty after unauthorized abandonment of their units, director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) Oleksiy Sukhachev emphasized in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"We have held a joint meeting with the National Police, the command of the Ground Forces, the Military Law Enforcement Service and clarified the elements of interaction to assist servicemen who, due to circumstances, left their unit without permission, to return to their own or other units. We conducted a media campaign and initiated a number of events with local authorities," the SBI director said.

He noted: "As a result, in the last two weeks alone, more than 1,700 servicemen have already returned to their military units or are in the process of returning."

According to Sukhachev, many contacted the State Bureau of Investigation directly through a form that the Bureau published last week.

The Director of the State Bureau of Investigation added that, according to information available to the military and police, the number of people wishing to return is significantly higher.

"The servicemen still have a few days to implement their decision. Until August 30, a simplified procedure for returning servicemen who have left their unit or place of service without permission is in effect," he recalled.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel until August 30, 2025. This means that military personnel who left service still have time to return without criminal liability.

"Returning to duty is not only a chance to correct the mistakes of the past, but also a manifestation of responsibility to our brothers, family and country. Today, every defender is important for Ukraine, and our victory depends on unity and readiness to fulfill military duty," Sukhachev concluded.