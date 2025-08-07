Zelenskyy grateful to von der Leyen for her position on Europe's participation in all Ukraine-related processes

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy briefed President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen about his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as about the available diplomatic opportunities.

"I spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and am very grateful for her support. I informed her about our conversation with President Trump, about the available diplomatic opportunities. Ukraine seeks a real and fair end to this war, and it is important for us that all of free Europe is with us on this path," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

He thanked the President of the European Commission for her clear vision that a united Europe should participate in all processes related to Ukraine.

"We are already in accession negotiations, and Ukraine will be part of the European Union. The European Union will also be of great importance for the reconstruction of our country after the war, and this is one of the largest economic projects for the whole of Europe in decades. So the voice of Europe will be heard in diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, von der Leyen stated on X after the conversation with Zelenskyy that the EU will continue to play an active role in guaranteeing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.