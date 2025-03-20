Kharkiv printing house Factor-Druk, damaged by shelling in 2024, restored

The printing house Factor-Druk (Kharkiv), which was destroyed in May 2024 as a result of Russian shelling, has been restored, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"The printing house Factor-Druk has been restored," she wrote on her Facebook page, adding a photo of the printing house's shop after the shelling in May last year and its restored appearance.

She recalled that the government then turned to American billionaire Howard Buffett for help, whose foundation volunteered to help restore the printing house.

"Howard Buffett was the first to write, "We will restore." And today we have a photo of the restored workshop," the official wrote.

As reported, on May 23, 2024, the Kharkiv printing house Factor-Druk was damaged as a result of an enemy attack on the city.

According to the printing house's Facebook page, seven printing house employees were killed then, and 22 were injured.

The missile hit the center of the workshop, out of 4,000 sq m more than 1,000 sq m was destroyed, equipment was damaged, and more than 45,000 copies of books were destroyed.

"Previously, 750,000-900,000 books were printed here every month. There were several full-scale printing presses at Factor, which were no longer in Ukraine," the statement said after the destruction.

The Factor-Druk printing house, which, together with the Vivat publishing house and bookstores, is part of the Factor group of companies, is, according to its information, one of the largest full-cycle printing complexes in Eastern Europe, occupying 30% of the Ukrainian market.

Factor-Druk has been operating on the market since 1996. According to its website, its production capacity is 50 million books in hard and soft covers, 100 million magazines and 300 million newspapers per year.

The founder of the group of companies is businessman Serhiy Polituchy.

"Serhiy Polituchy, your resilience is impressive. Thank you for what you do. Thank you Howard Buffett — it is a great blessing for Ukraine to have such a friend," Svyrydenko wrote.

According to Opendatabot, Factor-Druk LLC in 2024 received UAH 287.2 million of net profit against UAH 40.5 million a year earlier, with a 43% drop in revenue to UAH 125.13 million.