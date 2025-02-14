Viber launches verified dating service in Ukraine

Rakuten Viber has opened preliminary registration for the Viber Dating dating service.

"The dating service expands the Viber super app ecosystem. Viber Dating will help Ukrainians meet real people online: all dating profiles are linked to Viber profiles, and therefore to phone numbers," the company reported.

According to the company, in February Viber conducted a survey to find out what problems Ukrainian men and women faced in dating apps.

"The results showed that almost half of the respondents (45%) consider false information in profiles to be the key problem, and a quarter of respondents (26%) consider fraud to be such a problem. About 30,000 people took part in the survey in the Rakuten Viber Ukraine channel," the report says.

The company expects that Viber Dating will help avoid these problems, because all profiles will be created by people who already have their own Viber account. It is noted that the function will work in compliance with all privacy and confidentiality requirements, since the dating profile is separated from the main account, and the phone numbers of users in Viber Dating are always hidden.

It is also reported that to join the waiting list, you need to fill out a profile in the messenger menu. After the launch of the service, which will happen soon, Ukrainians will be able to search for new acquaintances, communicate and view their matches directly in the Viber application.

As reported, the Viber messenger is installed on 98% of smartphones in Ukraine.