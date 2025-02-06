Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:56 06.02.2025

Russia makes 26 airstrikes on Kursk region since midnight

1 min read
Russia makes 26 airstrikes on Kursk region since midnight

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian forces have made 26 airstrikes on the territory of Kursk region, dropping 40 guided aerial bombs on local settlements and Ukrainian positions in the area, as well as shelled the territory of Russia from artillery 287 times, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

As of 16:00 on Thursday, the Ukrainian defenders repulsed three enemy attacks in Kursk region, according to its Facebook message.

A total of 66 combat clashes were recorded along the entire front line of the Russia-Ukraine war since midnight, most of them occurred on the Lyman and Pokrovsk axes in Donetsk region, 17 in each area.

On the Siversk axis, enemy aviation struck Siversk and Zvanivka, using two guided bombs. Russian invaders targeted Bondarne on the Kramatorsk axis with two guided bombs. Novooleksandrivka on the Pokrovsk axis was also hit with two guided bombs. On the Novopavlivka axis, the enemy carried out air strikes with unguided rockets on the village of Novosilka and dropped two guided bombs near Vidradne.

Tags: #general_staff #kursk_region

