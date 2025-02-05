Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:55 05.02.2025

Russian forces create another bridgehead on Oskil River – DeepState

2 min read

The Russian occupiers have managed to create another bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River near the village of Topoli in Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, DeepState reported on Wednesday.

"Attempts to cross the water barrier in this area were on the part of the enemy repeatedly and they began as early as about mid-January, and the probing of the area was carried out in general at the beginning of last month. According to preliminary information, the enemy succeeded in reaching the village, but the Defense Forces units repulsed the enemy. After some time, the Russians made a second attempt, but in a different place and they managed to take positions on a chalky mountain south of the village of Topoli, forcing the river. Therefore, the map in this area has changed," it said on the Telegram channel.

The occupiers also tried to form a bridgehead between Kamyanka and Topoli, but without success. There they failed to gain a foothold and develop their success, so it remains only a bell for future attempts that the enemy may carry out.

"Now stabilization measures continue, and we very much hope that this area will not develop into another larger bridgehead, as it happened to the south in the area of Dvurichna and Novomlynsk," the project said.

Tags: #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

16:23 31.03.2025
DeepState reports reduction of Ukrainian control area in Kursk region, General Staff and ISW – unchanged

DeepState reports reduction of Ukrainian control area in Kursk region, General Staff and ISW – unchanged

16:39 27.03.2025
Situation at front in Lymany area worsened, enemy has almost occupied Terny - DeepState

Situation at front in Lymany area worsened, enemy has almost occupied Terny - DeepState

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

AD
AD