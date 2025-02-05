Russian forces create another bridgehead on Oskil River – DeepState

The Russian occupiers have managed to create another bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River near the village of Topoli in Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, DeepState reported on Wednesday.

"Attempts to cross the water barrier in this area were on the part of the enemy repeatedly and they began as early as about mid-January, and the probing of the area was carried out in general at the beginning of last month. According to preliminary information, the enemy succeeded in reaching the village, but the Defense Forces units repulsed the enemy. After some time, the Russians made a second attempt, but in a different place and they managed to take positions on a chalky mountain south of the village of Topoli, forcing the river. Therefore, the map in this area has changed," it said on the Telegram channel.

The occupiers also tried to form a bridgehead between Kamyanka and Topoli, but without success. There they failed to gain a foothold and develop their success, so it remains only a bell for future attempts that the enemy may carry out.

"Now stabilization measures continue, and we very much hope that this area will not develop into another larger bridgehead, as it happened to the south in the area of Dvurichna and Novomlynsk," the project said.