Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:55 04.02.2025

General Staff confirms precision strike on Russian control point in Kursk region

The Ukrainian Air Force on Monday, February 3, carried out a precision strike on the control point of a Russian army unit near the settlement of Novoivanovka, Kursk region.

"This control point was located on the territory of an abandoned building and was used to coordinate offensive actions of Russian troops against Ukrainian defenders on the Kursk axis. As a result of the operation, the facility was significantly damaged, resulting in significant losses among enemy personnel," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Telegram message.

Thanks to carefully planned actions it was possible to minimize the risks for the civilian population, it said.

