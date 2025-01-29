Third Assault Brigade denies Russia's announcement about Novoyehorivka

The Third Assault Brigade has denied the Russian Defense Ministry's announcement about the capture of Novoyehorivka in Luhansk region, assuring that the locality remains under the brigade's control.

"Recently, the enemy issued a statement about the capture of the settlement of Novoyehorivka in Luhansk region. As 'proof' the occupiers published a video recorded allegedly in the area of responsibility of the Third Assault Brigade. We report that this statement and all news about the seizure of the village is just another fake of Russian propaganda for the illusion of success of the Russian Federation on the borders of our brigade. And as for the actual video shot by the occupiers, it is the settlement of Kovalivka, which was devastated by them," the brigade said in a Telegram message on Wednesday.

"Meanwhile, the commander of the 20th Guards Army of the Russian Federation, which captured Novoyehorivka only on paper, is actively wiping his units on the defenses of the Third Assault Brigade. As of now, Novoyehorivka is under the brigade's control," it added.

The message is accompanied by the relevant video of the brigade's work.