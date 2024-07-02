NBU cancels licenses, expels seven NFIs from public register, and reduced number of licenses for seven more

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has, based on submitted applications, canceled the licenses and excluded seven nonbank financial institutions from the State Register, according to the regulator's website.

The market was voluntarily exited by POF Lombard-Online, Paremskaya and Company, FC Paris LLC, FC Aktinia LLC, Sovet Invest LLC, Marks Capital LLC, and Debt Force LLC.

Additionally, the NBU canceled the credit union license and excluded the credit union Dobrobut from the State Register of Financial Institutions based on its own application.

As of January 1, 2024, the assets of the credit union Dobrobut amounted to UAH 2.379 million (0.17% of the total market volume of credit unions), and liabilities were UAH 701,170 (0.09%).

Furthermore, the NBU, based on submitted applications, approved changes to the scope of the license for financial company activities: FC Fin-Rang LLC excluded factoring and financial leasing services, retaining the right to provide loans and bank metals. Dakord Finance LLC excluded the provision of loans and bank metals, financial leasing, retaining factoring services. FC Fin-Rang LLC excluded financial leasing services, retaining the right to provide loans and bank metals, factoring.

The NBU added that FC Municipal Payment Systems LLC excluded factoring services, retaining the provision of loans and bank metals, financial leasing, and financial payment services for money transfers without opening an account; FC Prime Finance LLC excluded financial leasing services, retaining the right to provide factoring, loans, and bank metals; KIT-Finance LLC excluded services: guarantees, financial leasing, retaining the right to provide factoring, loans, and bank metals; Capital Resource LLC excluded financial leasing services, retaining the right to provide factoring, loans, and bank metals.