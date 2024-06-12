Recovery conference in Berlin launches projects worth EUR 16 bln

The Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin (URC2024) expanded the number of dimensions of such recovery to four – business, European integration, municipalities and human capital – and launched projects totalling more than EUR 16 billion, State Secretary of the German Foreign Ministry Thomas Bagger has said.

"EUR 16 billion is the estimated value of the projects that were launched at the conference," he said at the closing ceremony.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, who headed the government delegation to URC2024, confirmed this preliminary assessment to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, in the near future the Economy Ministry will summarize the results and clarify the approximate distribution of this amount by area.

At the press conference following the URC, she said the event had 3,000 participants, more than 110 business agreements were signed, and a Business Advisory Council had been created to promote the involvement of the private sector in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko said one of the main topics and priorities for the Ukrainian government was the energy issue, since as a result of the latest Russian shelling, Ukraine lost 50% of its energy capacity.

"Ukraine has signed several agreements aimed at promoting renewable energy sources, for the supply of gas turbine and gas piston units. Therefore, I think that this is one of the most important things that this conference brings results in the field of energy," the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

Among other successes, she named the formation of the Skills Alliance for Ukraine for EUR 700 million in conditions of structural unemployment and 6.5 million Ukrainians abroad.

"One of the most popular topics discussed during these two days was war risk insurance. I remember very well how this discussion actually developed over the past two years. But now we have very concrete results and results of cooperation with DFC. More than 15 export credit agencies around the world provide war risk insurance and credit financing for companies," Svyrydenko also said.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli noted that Italy, as a country that will host the next URC2025, is still choosing a list of main topics for it, but intends to follow the advice of German colleagues and not forget about joining the EU, "rebuilding the social fabric of society," local self-government, since reconstruction is carried out at the local level, as well as the private sector, without which it will be impossible to rebuild the country.