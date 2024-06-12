Ukrainian Red Cross participating in Ukraine Recovery Conference

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is participating in the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024), currently taking place in Berlin.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross is represented at the conference by Director General Maksym Dotsenko, Deputy Director General Illya Kletskovskyy, and Head of Strategic Partnership and International Relations Irina Boicheva,” URCS said on Facebook.

URC2024 aims to consolidate sustained international support for the recovery, reconstruction, reform, and modernisation of Ukraine.