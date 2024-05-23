IMF team arrives in Ukraine before start of mission to review EFF Arrangement on May 27 in Warsaw

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Alfred Kammer, Director of the IMF's European Department, begins meetings on Thursday in Kyiv with Ukrainian authorities and other partners, according to a statement by the IMF's Resident Representative to Ukraine, Vahram Stepanyan.

"The discussions will focus on the risks to the Ukrainian economy and the authorities’ economic policy objectives," he said.

Stepanyan added that following these meetings, starting on May 27, an IMF mission led by Gavin Gray start policy discussions with Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw on the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement.