Exports via Ukrainian sea corridor reach 36 mln tonnes

The sea corridor created by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has ensured the export of almost 36 million tonnes of cargo since August 2023, said Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure (Ministry of Restoration) Oleksandr Kubrakov.

“More than 36 million tonnes of cargo have been exported by the Ukrainian sea corridor since August 2023. This is higher than the Grain Initiative’s figures for the year of its existence,” Kubrakov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, 195,700 tonnes were loaded onto the largest vessel that called after the full-scale invasion of Ukrainian ports, the CAPTAIN LEONIDAS, flying the flag of Panama, in Pivdenny port. The length of the vessel is 300 meters, width - 50 meters, deadweight - more than 203,000 tonnes.

Since August 2023, some 1,286 vessels have already passed through the Ukrainian sea corridor, exporting 25 million tonnes of agricultural products to countries in Asia, Africa and Europe. There are 135 ships waiting to approach the Black Sea ports, which are supposed to export another 4 million tonnes of cargo.

“The ministry’s team is making a lot of efforts to ensure stable movement of exports by sea and reach the targets of 2022,” Kubrakov wrote, emphasizing that the Ukrainian corridor is an effective logistics route, the rhythmic work of which is the result of the joint efforts of the state, the United Defense Forces and the entire maritime infrastructure team.

Previously it was reported that exports through the Ukrainian sea corridor for seven months reached 33.8 million tonnes.