18:37 14.03.2024

Ukrainian maritime corridor becomes round-the-clock

Since last week, the Ukrainian sea corridor, after receiving the necessary permits from the Ukrainian Navy, began to operate around the clock, said Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov.

“The corridor still has (the potential for) at least a 20% increase in volumes,” he said at a round table on Ukrainian exports organized by the Center for Economic Strategy on Thursday.

Vaskov recalled that in February the corridor reached a record volume of export and import transportation - 8 million tonnes, of which 60-65% were agricultural products, while the rest was ore, metals, and imported fertilizers.

According to him, the corridor is now operating at the same pace as in February, as the weather was unfavorable in the last week.

In total, according to the deputy minister, since the start of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, more than 1,000 ships have passed through it, which have already transported almost 31 million tonnes.

“We have almost reached the level of the grain corridor, but in a much shorter period of time,” Vaskov summed up.

