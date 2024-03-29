Shmyhal: Ukraine's energy system remains integral, but situation is very uneasy

Ukraine's energy system remains integral after Russia's attacks, but the situation is very uneasy, Prime Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Shmyhal has said.

"Last night, Russian terrorists inflicted another massive missile and drone attack on our country. The main target of the attack is again our energy system. We withstood the blow. The energy system is integral, but the situation is very uneasy. Several regions have problems with power supply. We are addressing this problem," he said at a government meeting on Friday.

Ukraine is importing electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova to ensure stable operation of our power grid, the prime minister said.

"Today's attack again caused a rather bad damage to the equipment. The attack was again aimed at both the power generation facilities and the distribution system. It is very important for all of us now to cut down on electricity consumption. Especially in the evening," Shmyhal said.

Part of facilities, which had been damaged last week, have already been restored, he said.