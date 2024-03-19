Economy

14:34 19.03.2024

Arricano Real Estate PLC buys back its shares from Dragon Capital to introduce new shareholder

Arricano Real Estate PLC (Cyprus) and Dragon Capital have reached an agreement according to which Arricano is buying back its shares from Dragon Capital, the purpose of the deal is to introduce a new American investor into the company, the press service of Arricano reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Arricano Real Estate Plc (Cyprus) specializes in the construction of shopping and entertainment centers and is one of the leading developers in the Ukrainian real estate market. It owns and manages five shopping centers in the country with a total area of 147,600 square meters, including RayON and Prospekt in Kyiv, Soniachna Halereya in Kryvy Rih, and City Mall in Zaporizhia. The company also owns 49.9% in the Sky Mall shopping center (Kyiv) and land plots for the further construction of three facilities that are at the design stage. The company is also constructing the Kyiv shopping and entertainment complex Lukyanivka.

According to the report for the first half of 2022, the largest shareholder was Estonian citizen Rauno Teder, who increased his stake to 70.86% from 15.92% after his father Hillar Teder transferred his stake to him. Dragon Capital Investments Limited and Jüri Põld were also named among the shareholders.

Arricano shares were listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2013 and delisted due to war in 2023. In addition to Dragon Capital, Arricano has attracted foreign investment from various reputable international investment banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley clients.

Dragon Capital is a leading Ukrainian group of companies operating in the field of private equity and financial services, providing a full range of investment banking and brokerage services for corporate and private clients.

