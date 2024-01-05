DTEK reports another shelling of its frontline TPP

On January 4, as a result of shelling by Russian aggressors, DTEK's frontline thermal power plant, which had been subject to repeated attacks previously, was once again damaged.

According to DTEK's Telegram channel on Friday, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but the plant's equipment was seriously damaged.

"After the shelling ceased, the power engineers began to eliminate the consequences of the attack," the statement said.

DTEK noted that over the past two and a half months, the enemy has carried out more than a dozen attacks on the station, during one of which five power engineers were injured.

As reported, earlier that day the Ministry of Energy reported shelling of a thermal power plant in Donetsk region, because of which one of its units was switched off.