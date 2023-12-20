The ADONIS Clinic estimates security of its IT structure at almost 97%, and it uses the services of various mobile operators and Internet providers to ensure widespread availability and sustainability of IT services.

"The security of the IT structure of the ADONIS clinic is 96.99%. To ensure a strong level of protection, we constantly improve our equipment through updating and modernization processes. It allows us to effectively counter modern cyber threats and maintain the confidentiality and integrity of our patients' data," the clinic told Interfax-Ukraine.

Commenting on the dependence of the work of IT services on the work of mobile operators and Internet providers, ADONIS said that "the clinic uses the services of various mobile operators and Internet providers to ensure wide availability and sustainability of IT services."

"Partial dependence on Internet providers is necessary to ensure the proper functioning of our network infrastructures," the clinic said.

ADONIS said that the clinic's work was affected by the recent cyber attack on the mobile operator Kyivstar, but ADONIS "promptly identified the problems and took the necessary measures."

"We quickly and efficiently switched to other networks, ensuring the continuity of our communications and IT services. This experience emphasized our ability to effectively manage unpredictable situations and ensure the smooth operation of our IT systems in the face of cyber threats," ADONIS said.