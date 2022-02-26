Shebelynka refinery suspends work due to risks of hostilities, personnel evacuated

The Shebelynka oil refinery (Šhebel, Kharkiv region) has suspended operations due to the risks of hostilities, the press service of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has reported.

According to the press service, the staff was evacuated. The operation of the facilities is planned to be resumed after the stabilization of the situation.

The Shebelynka oil refinery is owned by JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, a 100% subsidiary of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy. It is included in the oil division of the group. It also includes the Yablunivske gas processing unit, the Bazylivschyna condensate stabilization processing shop, as well as three gas treatment units - Timofiyivske, Yuliyivske and Solokhivske gas processing units.