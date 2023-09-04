Economy

17:43 04.09.2023

Metinvest pays another coupon on 2027 eurobonds, continues to fulfill its debt obligations

2 min read
Metinvest B.V. (Netherlands), the parent company of the Metinvest international vertically integrated mining and metallurgical group of companies, has paid the next coupon on 2027 eurobonds and continues to fulfill its debt obligations, including to eurobond holders, despite the war in Ukraine.

"All payments are going according to plan. Nothing has changed in the group's approach to servicing the loan portfolio - Metinvest adheres to all obligations to creditors," the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine in response to a corresponding request.

At the same time, they clarified that the terms of payments on bonds and the interest rate are fully observed, and they are indicated in the relevant documentation on the corporate website.

As reported, Metinvest B.V. in April 2023 announced the final payments on obligations under bonds maturing in 2023 on time and in full, despite the significant impact of the war in Ukraine on the group's business.

Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov then noted that Metinvest's redemption of the 2023 bonds is a significant achievement in the context of the ongoing war and an important event among corporate issuers that are associated with Ukraine.

Then it was reported that the total debt of the company as of the end of June 2022 was $2.223 billion (as of December 31, 2021 - $2.242 billion), net debt - $1.763 billion ($1.076 billion).

Under the bonds, the company had to repay $145 million at 7.75% per annum with a maturity in April 2023. It also has to repay EUR296 million at 5.625% per annum due in June 2025, $494 million at 8.5% per annum in April 2026, $332 million at 7.65% per annum due in October 2027 and $500 million at 7.75% per annum in October -2029.

September 1 of the current year was the deadline for paying the next coupon on bonds maturing in 2027.

