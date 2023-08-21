Economy

18:34 21.08.2023

European Commissioner: EU should subsidize Ukrainian grain transit, extend ban on import to frontline countries

2 min read
European Commissioner: EU should subsidize Ukrainian grain transit, extend ban on import to frontline countries

The solution to the problem of Ukrainian grain should be the extension of the ban on its imports to five European frontline countries until the end of 2023 and transit subsidies from the European Union, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski told Radio Poland.

Wojciechowski proposed that the EU funds, as part of its assistance to Ukraine, the transportation of grain to designated ports, from where the grain would be shipped to Africa and Asia.

"My task is to convince the European Commission and member states that, firstly, the EU should subsidize the transit of grain from Ukraine to ports and third countries, and secondly, it should extend the import ban to these five countries, including Poland at least until the end of the year," he said.

The EU Commissioner said the import of grain from Ukraine to border countries is also a "harmful decision" for Ukrainian farmers.

"This is largely a speculative trade: the fact that prices are low in war-torn Ukraine, and some people are trying to make money on it. (…) Therefore, it is necessary to block border trade, as it is now, and help Ukraine in transit, because global level, because there are countries that really need Ukrainian grain," Wojciechowski said.

The European Commissioner said the transportation of grain from Ukraine through Poland does not pay off. The traditional markets for Ukrainian grain, according to him, were Indonesia, Egypt, and the road to these countries did not run through Poland. If the Black Sea were open, as before the war, there would be no export pressure on Poland. When the Black Sea is blocked, alternative routes must be found, Wojciechowski said.

He also said Ukraine should export about 4 million tonnes of grain per month. The EU, he said, is able to transit such a quantity of grain to the ports, but "funds are needed for this."

On June 5, the European Commission agreed to extend until September 15 restrictions on the export of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. "Restrictions do not mean a ban on the transit of these goods through Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia," according to the document, signed by Head of the EC Ursula von der Leyen.

Tags: #grain #eu

MORE ABOUT

18:49 21.08.2023
European Commissioner Sinkevičius: No alternative to Ukrainian grain export through Black Sea

European Commissioner Sinkevičius: No alternative to Ukrainian grain export through Black Sea

20:45 17.08.2023
EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

EU declines to speculate on whether restrictions on Ukrainian agrifood exports could be extended after Sept 15

19:57 17.08.2023
Maternova says she will take up duties of new ambassador to Ukraine from mid-September

Maternova says she will take up duties of new ambassador to Ukraine from mid-September

16:24 16.08.2023
Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

Occupiers speed up removal of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol port

14:09 14.08.2023
Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

20:51 11.08.2023
EU ambassador sure Moldova will join EU

EU ambassador sure Moldova will join EU

17:40 11.08.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

17:58 10.08.2023
Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

17:09 10.08.2023
International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

International efforts on resuming Black Sea Grain Initiative continue – Stano

09:08 09.08.2023
Ukrainian grain shipments via Baltic ports to require investment in port infrastructure – Lithuanian PM

Ukrainian grain shipments via Baltic ports to require investment in port infrastructure – Lithuanian PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Total debt to Ukrenergo reaches UAH 59 bln, continues to grow – CEO

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

SPF denies deliveries of titanium ore by United Mining Chemical Company to aggressor country

LATEST

Agrarian Ministry invites USAID to support biogas projects

Nova Poshta to enter Slovak market in Oct

Format for publishing estimate documentation for facilities being built with state or public funds updated – Kubrakov

Ukraine offers Romanian companies to use Ukrainian UGS facilities – PM

Total debt to Ukrenergo reaches UAH 59 bln, continues to grow – CEO

Tourism industry sends UAH 900 mln to state budget in H1 2023

Rock salt reserves in Tereblia slat deposit reach 15.5 mln tonnes – Zakarpattia administration

Polish infrastructure too cramped for Ukrainian business - Metinvest commercial director

ECA in July helps finance exports for over UAH 1 bln

Swedish SKF reports missile hit its plant in Lutsk, killing three – media

AD
AD
AD
AD