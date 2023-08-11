Economy

10:59 11.08.2023

Wheat flour becoming cheaper in Ukraine due to high carryover balance

Most Ukrainian millers continued to reduce prices for wheat flour during the week, APK-Inform information and analytical agency reports.

"The increase in offers from producers and the availability of large volumes of flour from most of them continued to influence the gradual reduction in prices," the report says.

According to analysts, as of August 10, offers of premium flour come mainly at prices of UAH 9,000-10,600/tonne EXW, which is lower than last week's prices by UAH 100-300/tonne, and in isolated cases by UAH 400-500/tonne.

At the same time, individual processors, due to difficulties in purchasing high-quality raw materials, allow some increase in flour prices in the near future, therefore, they did not significantly revise their prices, APK-Inform states.

 

