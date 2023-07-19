Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

Ukraine is categorically against the extension by the European Union of a discriminatory ban on the supply of a number of agricultural products to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania after September 15, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy and Trade Yulia Svyrydenko at a meeting with the European Business Association (EBA).

"Both the president, and the prime minister, and all of us (the government) stand on the position that September 15 is the final critical date. After it, there can be no extension of these restrictions that existed for Ukraine," she said.

According to the first deputy prime minister, the ban on the export of wheat, barley, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to these five countries is "discriminatory on the part of the closest neighbors, especially when Ukraine has an enemy at sea."

"This does not look like a very friendly step for us, to put it mildly. Therefore, in all negotiations, from the president to all ministries, we insist that September 15 is a critical, final date, after which we do not see the possibility of extending these deadlines This is discrimination against Ukraine," Svyrydenko stressed.

Asked about what will happen if the ban is still extended, the official said that in this case, Ukraine is forced to consider mirror measures.

"I would not like to say out loud and consider that this is a realistic step, but we think that some mirror measures can be applied," she said.

Svyrydenko declined to comment on the withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the "grain initiative" and said that the Ministry of Economy would take a break, since this issue is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure.