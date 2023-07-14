Economy

09:45 14.07.2023

Project to restore 93 private houses destroyed because of Russian aggression starts in Kyiv region – regional administration

2 min read
A project has been launched in Kyiv region to restore 93 private houses that were destroyed because of armed Russian aggression, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the regional military administration, reports.

"Residents of 15 communities in five districts of the region will receive new houses. We continue to fulfill the instructions of the president of Ukraine to promptly restore the region so that people return to their homes as soon as possible. We are restoring houses at the expense of the regional budget, communities are also involved," Kravchenko wrote on Facebook in Thursday.

He also noted that Kyiv region was the first to implement this project. Work has already begun at 55 sites, and the rest will begin soon.

"The work will be carried out in stages. We plan to put all the houses into operation before the end of this year so that people return to their homes before the New Year," Kravchenko said.

Destroyed houses are restored on the land plots of their owners.

"The lists were formed by the commissions of rural, urban territorial communities from among the privileged categories of citizens. All objects included in the program were agreed upon by the commission formed by Kyiv Regional Military Administration," the official emphasized.

It is noted that the area of houses is 70, 90 and 120 square meters, and the cost of work – UAH 420 million. Each facility provides for such work as clearing the territory, building a house, equipping the power supply network, water supply, sewerage, gas supply, provision of equipment, furniture and inventory.

