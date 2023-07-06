Economy

16:23 06.07.2023

Ukraine, Bulgaria to cooperate in energy sector – memo

As part of the official visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Bulgaria, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministries of Energy of Ukraine and Bulgaria on cooperation in the field of energy in the presence of Zelenskyy and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

According to the press service of the head of the Ukrainian state, the document was signed by Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and Bulgarian Energy Minister Rumen Radev.

"The Memorandum is aimed at creating a framework for deepening cooperation in the energy sector of Ukraine and Bulgaria based on the principle of mutual benefit and taking into account the common interests and goals of both countries," the report notes.

The parties pledged to ensure affordable energy, support industrial and regional development, security and well-being of their peoples, expand cooperation and a common commitment to environmental protection and climate change mitigation, and reduce carbon emissions.

Taking into account Ukraine's status as a candidate for accession to the European Union and Bulgaria's obligations as an EU member state, the parties agreed to intensify further mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, green energy, hydrogen, energy storage systems and smart grids.

The priorities in cooperation also include the exchange of knowledge and experience in protecting energy infrastructure from physical, electromagnetic and cyber threats.

