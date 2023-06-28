Economy

14:58 28.06.2023

Zelenskyy backs Ukraine's $1 trillion GDP target

Ukraine has enough potential to grow its GDP to $1 trillion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The specific goal for Ukraine's GDP is $1 trillion... This is a very, very, very high level, and it seems to be unrealistic, but Ukraine's potential is able to provide it," he said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy also set the task of significantly increasing the wages of Ukrainians.

"Ukraine after victory will abandon the idea that the labor of Ukrainians and Ukrainian women should be cheap. Because the allegedly cheap labor of our people was Ukraine's competitive advantage. We aim to achieve a level of wages that could be determined by the formula: "neighbors in the European Union +30%." This is a goal, a fair goal for this war," the head of state said.

At the same time, he advocated updating labor legislation and a new rational tax treaty between the state and society after the end of the war.

As reported, the task to increase the nominal dollar GDP of Ukraine in 10 years by 6.2 times – from $161 billion in 2022 to $1 trillion – was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London last week. In pre-war 2021, Ukraine's GDP exceeded $200 billion.

 

