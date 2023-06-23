Economy

14:19 23.06.2023

Harvest of 2023 starts in Ukraine

Farmers of Odesa and Mykolaiv regions have begun harvesting winter barley and have harvested 12,600 tonnes of new crop grain as of June 22, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported on Friday.

According to it, winter barley has been harvested on an area of 4,800 hectares, the yield is 26.5 centners/ha.

It is clarified that the leaders in threshing are the farmers of Odesa region with an indicator of 4,000 hectares. In terms of yield, the highest indicators of agricultural producers are in Mykolaiv region – 32.0 centners per hectare.

