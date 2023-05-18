Yuliya Magdych brand increases production of embroidered clothing by 20% during war

The modern ethnic clothing brand Yuliya Magdych since February 2022 has expanded its production capacity and increased sales by 20%, the founder of the brand, Yuliya Magdych, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We all have the same feelings, the same thirst for victory and a vision of the future. There is a study: in 2022, the demand for embroidered shirts in the mass market quadrupled. In the luxury segment that we represent, sales have not grown so much. It is the luxury segment that sets the bar, which you always want to reach. We managed to increase production by 20%," says Magdych.

In general, according to her, despite the stressful conditions of 2022, the company managed to increase production capacity and increase the volume to more than UAH 25 million per year. The average check last year was $1,560/item.

According to her, most orders are made online. During the war, the company rebuilt logistics chains and increased delivery times.

"Before the war, the client received orders in 3-5 days. Now the delivery time is 20, 40 days," says Magdych.

"At the beginning of the war, we were forced to close production in Kyiv and decided to relocate the team to Lviv. If we had simply closed the production cycle and sold the rest, our brand would cease to exist. We managed to buy the necessary equipment and in April 2022 completely restore the production process," Magdych said.

At the same time, she emphasized that the main thing is that they managed to save the majority of the team - 40 artisans.

She did not name the total investment in the restart of production, including the rent of a three-storey building (with an area of 400 sq m.), but indicated that embroidery machines cost from $20,000 to $140,000 per unit.

The brand was created in 2013 during the Revolution of Dignity, its hallmark is a complex ethnic 3D embroidery, developed on the basis of patterns found in museums, private collections and during research trips around Ukraine. It is presented in several shopping malls in the world, including London's Selfridges.