Danish Velux launches production of window control systems in Ukraine

The Danish manufacturer of roof windows Velux has launched the production of its own Velux Touch window control systems in Ukraine on the basis of Jabil partner plant in Uzhgorod, the company's press service has reported.

"Manufacturing Velux products in Ukraine is new experience for us and we are proud of the benefits this can bring to the Ukrainian people and economy at this challenging time. Despite a number of challenges facing the country, manufacturing the latest Velux product can create new jobs and to support Ukraine's recovery by stimulating the development of its economy," Director General of Velux Ukraine Yuriy Tkachenko said, commenting on the launch of production.

According to the company, the Velux Touch system has become the first product of the company, completely manufactured in Ukraine. The U.S. electronics manufacturer Jabil, which previously produced individual components and spare parts for Velux at a plant in Zakarpattia region, also took part in its development.

According to the report, control systems produced in Ukraine will be exported to 38 countries that have Velux representative offices and to more than 30 countries of the company's partners.

"We are pleased that customers who use our device to control ventilation and sun protection through roof windows will now see the Made in Ukraine label on their product. In addition, we hope that our decision to manufacture in Ukraine will become an example for other companies," Tkachenko said.

The opening of the production facility in Ukraine during the war is evidence of the unconditional support of the Velux Group and its long-term plans for business development in the Ukrainian market, the company said in the press release. The company recalled that the group stopped its plant in Russia back in 2015, and after the start of the full-scale war, it closed trading companies in the Russian Federation and Belarus.

In addition, the company provided Ukraine with financial assistance through The Velux Foundations, by donating DKK 25 million to 18 international humanitarian organizations that help Ukrainians, DKK 5 million to support a project to protect and preserve the cultural heritage and museums of Ukraine, and DKK 5 million to scholarship program Scholars at Risk Ukraine for Ukrainian scientists.

According to Opendatabot, Velux Ukraine LLC was established in 2021. Its founder is Velux A/S (Denmark).