Poland will expand number of ports for transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Kolobrzeg

The local government port in Kołobrzeg (Poland) will become a transit port for goods from Ukraine from April 28, 2023, and the local tax administration is ready to negotiate the launch of a temporary warehouse, Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland Waldemar Buda said.

“I would like to inform you that on April 28 we will add the first local government port in Kołobrzeg to the state ports for transit from Ukraine. At the same time, the administration is open to discuss the launch of a temporary storage,” he wrote on Twitter.

The decree promulgated last week on the ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine simultaneously allows its transit to ports, in particular, to four state ports - Gdansk, Gdynia, Szczecin and Swinoujscie.

According to representatives of the port of Kołobrzeg, referred to by polskieradio24.pl, since last year the port has been mainly exporting Ukrainian corn, and after disagreements with the export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products, it lost half of its turnover overnight.

"During the war year, Ukrainian products were delivered to the port of Kołobrzeg. In 2022, some 80,000 tonnes were shipped, and this year - about 25,000 tonnes. Usually 95% was corn. We transported more than in Swinoujście," chairman of Kołobrzeg port said.

The port of Kolobrzeg can transship 300,000 tonnes of products from Ukraine per year. If one more warehouse is built and transshipment equipment is purchased, the port will be able to increase cargo handling up to 500,000 tonnes per year.