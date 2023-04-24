Economy

17:06 24.04.2023

Poland will expand number of ports for transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Kolobrzeg

2 min read
Poland will expand number of ports for transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Kolobrzeg

The local government port in Kołobrzeg (Poland) will become a transit port for goods from Ukraine from April 28, 2023, and the local tax administration is ready to negotiate the launch of a temporary warehouse, Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland Waldemar Buda said.

“I would like to inform you that on April 28 we will add the first local government port in Kołobrzeg to the state ports for transit from Ukraine. At the same time, the administration is open to discuss the launch of a temporary storage,” he wrote on Twitter.

The decree promulgated last week on the ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine simultaneously allows its transit to ports, in particular, to four state ports - Gdansk, Gdynia, Szczecin and Swinoujscie.

According to representatives of the port of Kołobrzeg, referred to by polskieradio24.pl, since last year the port has been mainly exporting Ukrainian corn, and after disagreements with the export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products, it lost half of its turnover overnight.

"During the war year, Ukrainian products were delivered to the port of Kołobrzeg. In 2022, some 80,000 tonnes were shipped, and this year - about 25,000 tonnes. Usually 95% was corn. We transported more than in Swinoujście," chairman of Kołobrzeg port said.

The port of Kolobrzeg can transship 300,000 tonnes of products from Ukraine per year. If one more warehouse is built and transshipment equipment is purchased, the port will be able to increase cargo handling up to 500,000 tonnes per year.

Tags: #poland #ukraine #transit

MORE ABOUT

17:57 24.04.2023
Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

20:36 21.04.2023
EU Presidency Sweden submits new draft decision on EUR 1 bln for ammo to Ukraine; it could be approved next Wednesday

EU Presidency Sweden submits new draft decision on EUR 1 bln for ammo to Ukraine; it could be approved next Wednesday

14:12 21.04.2023
Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

19:53 20.04.2023
Ukraine joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Ukraine joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism

19:51 20.04.2023
Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

17:20 20.04.2023
Stoltenberg: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, over time our support will help make this possible

Stoltenberg: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, over time our support will help make this possible

13:57 20.04.2023
RGC enters engineering services market in Poland

RGC enters engineering services market in Poland

20:56 19.04.2023
USA preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, artillery

USA preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, artillery

19:49 19.04.2023
West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

19:04 19.04.2023
Ukrainian milk processors demand embargo on imports of Polish dairy products

Ukrainian milk processors demand embargo on imports of Polish dairy products

AD

HOT NEWS

Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

LATEST

Fish industry reform launched in Ukraine

Impact of dairy products imports from Ukraine on EU market minimal - Eucolait

Hungarian Grain Association against ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products

Bulgaria unblocks trucks with Ukrainian agricultural products at border

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant starts to put Unit 6 in cold shutdown – IAEA

Zelenskyy calls on EBRD to pay attention to mortgage crediting, accelerate implementation of its projects in Ukraine

Metinvest repays its 2023 senior notes

Nova Poshta suspends shipment of products to EU due to restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural goods

Delta Ukraine to ensure construction of Kingspan building technology campus under green standard

NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

AD
AD
AD
AD