Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

Ukraine initiated a trilateral meeting with the participation of the European Commission and five EU member states – Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia – to resolve the problems caused by the accumulation of Ukrainian agricultural products intended for further import in these countries, which led to its a ban already introduced by, among others, Poland and Hungary.

The meeting on Tuesday in Brussels was confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine by the European Commission. Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis plans to meet with representatives of five interested EU member states in the coming days, the European Commission said. However, the exact time is not yet known.

The European Commission is also in contact with the Ukrainian side, and the country will also take part in this meeting, the European Commission added.

According to the information available to Interfax-Ukraine, Kyiv believes that the restrictions imposed by member states are a flagrant violation of trade agreements not only with Ukraine as a third country, but also within the European Union, which is contrary to both the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement and acquis of the EU as a whole. In this regard, Ukraine demands to withdraw the relevant decisions and resolve the situation in accordance with the requirements of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area between Ukraine and the EU and the principles of the EU Single Market.