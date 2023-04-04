Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

– The receipt of $2.7 billion of the first tranche of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) increased Ukraine's international reserves to more than $32, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova said.

"Including these funds, the amount of assistance received from our partners since the beginning of the year has reached $13.6 billion, and the international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine have exceeded $32 billion," she wrote on Facebook.

As reported, the volume of interventions of the National Bank in March fell to $1.67 billion from $2.43 billion in February and $3.08 billion and $3.16 billion in January and December.

Due to a decrease in foreign exchange earnings from international partners and a simultaneous increase in payments on foreign currency debts, Ukraine's international reserves in February decreased by 3.5%, or $1.064 billion - $28.865 billion, but remained above the level of $28.494 billion at the beginning of the year.