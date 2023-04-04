Economy

09:23 04.04.2023

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $32 bln – NBU

– The receipt of $2.7 billion of the first tranche of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) increased Ukraine's international reserves to more than $32, First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova said.

"Including these funds, the amount of assistance received from our partners since the beginning of the year has reached $13.6 billion, and the international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine have exceeded $32 billion," she wrote on Facebook.

As reported, the volume of interventions of the National Bank in March fell to $1.67 billion from $2.43 billion in February and $3.08 billion and $3.16 billion in January and December.

Due to a decrease in foreign exchange earnings from international partners and a simultaneous increase in payments on foreign currency debts, Ukraine's international reserves in February decreased by 3.5%, or $1.064 billion - $28.865 billion, but remained above the level of $28.494 billion at the beginning of the year.

15:36 28.03.2023
NBU recognizes reputation of non-sanctioned shareholders of Sense Bank as faulty, imposes ban on right to vote on 100% of its shares

15:11 16.03.2023
Ukraine hopes to complete negotiations with IMF mission by weekend, get good news early next week – NBU governor

14:48 16.03.2023
NBU decides to keep key policy rate at 25% as expected

18:16 06.03.2023
GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

20:51 22.02.2023
NBU estimates short-term fiscal burden from Ukrainians on EU countries at EUR 30-37 bln

12:24 11.02.2023
NBU head Pyshny, his deputy Nikolaychuk leave for Netherlands to participate in IMF conference

12:40 03.02.2023
NBU expects unemployment to remain at about 26% in 2023, with weakening in 2025 to 17.6%

18:31 31.01.2023
NBU approves concept of diagnostics of banks required for cooperation with IMF

14:32 16.01.2023
Fixing hryvnia exchange rate remains main deterrent to inflation – director of NBU department

11:57 16.01.2023
Recent increase in required reserves, most likely not the last – director of NBU department

