Fuel prices in Ukraine will rise - ex-head of GTSOU

Ukraine plans to increase fuel prices, said former head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) Serhiy Makogon.

"It is planned to increase fuel tariffs. Gasoline - up to UAH 58, diesel - up to UAH 53," Makogon wrote on Facebook on Friday morning.

According to him, this is inevitable due to the need to fill the state budget and reduce the outflow of foreign currency.

"Now gasoline/diesel/LPG is 100% import. Why not provide an opportunity for people and businesses that have gas equipment on methane to refuel with methane, which costs UAH 25 at filling stations and does not require currency, because it is produced in Ukraine," he said.

According to him, for this, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should simply oblige Naftogaz (through the ownership policy as the owner) to open the state network of fuel filling stations.