Inclusion of Raiffeisen Bank in list of intl sponsors of war won't affect work of Ukrainian subsidiary

The inclusion of Austrian-based Raiffeisen Bank International into the list of international sponsors of the war by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will not affect the work of the Ukrainian subsidiary, the press service of the Ukrainian Raiffeisen Bank reported.

"This (the decision of the NACP) has nothing to do with the Ukrainian Raiffeisen Bank as a separate legal entity and does not affect its activities," the press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The agency also requested comments from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and Raiffeisen Bank International.

As reported, the NACP included the Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank International in the list of international sponsors of the war, since after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the bank continued to work in the Russian Federation and officially recognized the so-called DPR and LPR.