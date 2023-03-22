Economy

20:47 22.03.2023

Ukraine will create fund for transformation of coal regions - Energy Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine will create fund for transformation of coal regions - Energy Ministry

Ukraine will create a fund for the transformation of coal regions, which will help accelerate their energy transition projects and the gradual elimination of the coal industry, the Energy Ministry said, citing Deputy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov.

"We must form a fund for the transformation of coal regions in Ukraine and provide financial contributions to it for the implementation of projects, in particular for the physical closure of coal mines," he said during consultations on fair transformation and the opportunities of Lviv region.

At the same time, it is specified that the project is being implemented in partnership with GIZ Ukraine (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit) as part of the project "Support for Structural Changes in the Coal Regions of Ukraine," funded by the German government.

"Ukraine can become a place to create sustainable energy clusters. These clusters can appear in closed coal mines using the infrastructure of these enterprises. This is an important incentive for the development of regions, the creation of new jobs, and support for the country's economy," Demchenkov said.

According to him, currently most of the settlements of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where coal mining is carried out, are located in the combat zone, occupied or blocked by the enemy.

"Mines in such conditions cannot fully function, which creates new environmental risks and socio-economic problems. The cessation of the work of some coal mining enterprises, according to the World Bank, means a total loss of more than $300 million," the deputy minister added.

According to the Ministry of Energy, in 2023, with the support of the German government, the development of a plan for the liquidation of the Velykomostovska mine in Lviv region and support for its implementation will be carried out.

The agency noted that this project will be one of the pilot projects and can serve as an example of an integrated approach to the development of the territory. Within its framework, an industrial park is being created in Chervonohrad, and measures are being taken to improve energy efficiency and economic diversification.

Tags: #coal #regions #transformation

MORE ABOUT

15:29 08.03.2023
DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

DTEK invests UAH 3.9 bln in coal mining in 2022

18:05 23.01.2023
Occupiers fire at residential buildings, railway in Sumy region from artillery

Occupiers fire at residential buildings, railway in Sumy region from artillery

19:27 10.01.2023
DTEK Energy put into operation three new longwalls in Dec, increasing their total number to 28 in 2022

DTEK Energy put into operation three new longwalls in Dec, increasing their total number to 28 in 2022

16:20 17.10.2022
DTEK ships nearly 100,000 tonnes of coal to state TPPs

DTEK ships nearly 100,000 tonnes of coal to state TPPs

15:45 15.09.2022
An open letter from the mayors of coal mining communities regarding Ukraine’s recovery process

An open letter from the mayors of coal mining communities regarding Ukraine’s recovery process

10:57 12.09.2022
Ukraine may allow export of 100,000 tonnes of coal to Poland in Sept – PM

Ukraine may allow export of 100,000 tonnes of coal to Poland in Sept – PM

18:20 18.07.2022
Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

15:40 19.05.2022
DTEK delivers 50,000 tonnes of coal to Poland - top manager

DTEK delivers 50,000 tonnes of coal to Poland - top manager

17:31 07.04.2022
European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

12:00 30.03.2022
Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Rada increases national budget spending by UAH 537 bln, mostly for defense

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance - Finance Minister

Rada adopts European integration law on strengthening protection of intellectual property rights

Zelenskyy signs law on compensation for destroyed, damaged housing

LATEST

NBU head expects approval of EFF program for Ukraine by IMF Executive Board by late March

DTEK starts repair campaign of TPPs for next heating season

Ukroboronprom delivers first batch of 122-mm artillery shells to Ukrainian army, produced under domestic technology at foreign facilities

Ukrzaliznytsia allows over 30 private companies to develop border transshipment complexes - Kamyshin

Ministry of Agrarian Policy seeks consensus with agricultural associations on bottom export prices

Cabinet allocates funds for purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat or corn to be sent to African countries – Shmyhal

Rada increases national budget spending by UAH 537 bln, mostly for defense

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance - Finance Minister

Rada supports Kamyshin's appointment as Minister of Strategic Industry – MP

Concept of Syhnivka industrial park presented in Lviv being developed by KSE with support of UK govt - Nefyodov

AD
AD
AD
AD