14:40 10.03.2023

Maersk resumes cargo delivery to Ukrainian port of Reni

One of the world leaders, Danish transport and logistics company A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS, which stopped ship calls to Ukraine since February last year after a full-scale Russian invasion, resumed the delivery of customer cargo to the Ukrainian port of Reni from Constanta (Romania) by barge service, the company's official website says.

Development in Ukraine remains the focus of attention, as well as the implementation of solutions for our clients in terms of security, the statement said.

According to it, Maersk is launching a new weekly barge service from the port of Constanta to the port of Reni on two routes - via Constanta/Danube Canal and the Black Sea with a transit time of approximately 1.5 days.

It is reported that the company's system has been updated and accepts bookings from customers with delivery to the port of Reni. Their implementation will depend on operational capabilities, subject to proper documentation, including the legal adoption of the Ukraine Regulation on the existence of risks in the region.

The company has advised to contact its local representatives for more detailed information about the delivery of goods to the port of Reni.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS reduced net profit by 18.8%, and revenue by 3.7%, which turned out to be worse than experts' forecasts. Net profit in October-December amounted to $4.95 billion versus $6.094 billion for the same period last year. Revenue decreased to $17.82 billion compared to $18.506 billion.

The average freight rate decreased by 3.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the volume of transportation fell by 14%.

Maersk also stopped work on the Russian market. All services in the Russian Federation stopped working in the first quarter, in the third quarter a deal was closed to sell a 30.75% stake in Global Ports Investments. The process of selling the remaining assets - two warehouses and four tugs - continued.

In 2022, Maersk generated EBITDA of $36.81 billion and EBIT of $30.86 billion.

