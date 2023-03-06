Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, will receive 5,700 solar photovoltaic systems manufactured by the Italian company Enel with a capacity of 350 W for the public sector by the summer, the Energy Ministry said.

According to a message on its Telegram channel, such a decision was discussed by Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko during an online meeting with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and Enel CEO Francesco Starace.

The solar panels will arrive in Ukraine with the logistical support of the civil protection mechanism of the EU and the Energy Community.

"The gradual decentralization of Ukraine's energy system is the key to its security and resistance to attacks from Russia. Implementing this course, the Ministry of Energy will rely on stimulating the development of green energy. In particular, today it is critical to expand the possibilities for autonomous energy supply to facilities that ensure the functioning of the country" Haluschenko said, whose words are given in the ministry's press release.

According to him, the installation of the maximum number of solar panels is very important in the context of preparations for the next heating season.

He thanked Enel, all European companies and the European Commission for their strong support and solidarity with Ukraine.

With this first project, the EU wants to launch a broader initiative to improve Ukraine's energy security by developing its renewable capacity, Simson said.

"This is a prime example of European solidarity in action and how investing in clean technology production can make Europe more energy secure and independent," Simson said, quoted by the Energy Ministry.