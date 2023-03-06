Economy

17:52 06.03.2023

Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

2 min read
Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, will receive 5,700 solar photovoltaic systems manufactured by the Italian company Enel with a capacity of 350 W for the public sector by the summer, the Energy Ministry said.

According to a message on its Telegram channel, such a decision was discussed by Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko during an online meeting with EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and Enel CEO Francesco Starace.

The solar panels will arrive in Ukraine with the logistical support of the civil protection mechanism of the EU and the Energy Community.

"The gradual decentralization of Ukraine's energy system is the key to its security and resistance to attacks from Russia. Implementing this course, the Ministry of Energy will rely on stimulating the development of green energy. In particular, today it is critical to expand the possibilities for autonomous energy supply to facilities that ensure the functioning of the country" Haluschenko said, whose words are given in the ministry's press release.

According to him, the installation of the maximum number of solar panels is very important in the context of preparations for the next heating season.

He thanked Enel, all European companies and the European Commission for their strong support and solidarity with Ukraine.

With this first project, the EU wants to launch a broader initiative to improve Ukraine's energy security by developing its renewable capacity, Simson said.

"This is a prime example of European solidarity in action and how investing in clean technology production can make Europe more energy secure and independent," Simson said, quoted by the Energy Ministry.

Tags: #energy #eu

MORE ABOUT

21:07 06.03.2023
EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

16:17 06.03.2023
Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

Fitch reverts DTEK Renewables' rating to 'CC' after temporary 'RD' due to bond buyback

15:34 06.03.2023
Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

10:21 06.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to work on energy decentralization

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to work on energy decentralization

12:44 03.03.2023
Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine plans to attract specialists from USA to advise on corporatization of Energoatom – Ministry of Energy

11:33 03.03.2023
Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

20:46 02.03.2023
EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

19:25 02.03.2023
IAEA head announces rotation of agency's mission to ZNPP, delayed by almost month

IAEA head announces rotation of agency's mission to ZNPP, delayed by almost month

19:22 01.03.2023
Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

Guaranteed Buyer develops, submits to Rada Energy Committee bill on export of green electricity - company's head

13:43 01.03.2023
Lithuania hands over heavy-duty autotransformer to Ukraine for 200,000 households

Lithuania hands over heavy-duty autotransformer to Ukraine for 200,000 households

AD

HOT NEWS

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

Ukraine emerges from winter with surplus of capacity, sufficient reserves of resources – Energy Minister

Ukrenergo announces lack of power shortage in energy system for 20th day in row

State budget deficit of Ukraine in Feb grows to UAH 88.8 bln – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Economy Ministry worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2023 to 1%, improves inflation forecast to 24% - Deputy Minister

Metinvest continues to fulfill its debt obligations despite war

GDP dynamics likely to be better than NBU forecast in H1 2023 – NBU dpty governor

Finland ready to help Ukraine with introduction of environmental monitoring system –Natural Resources Ministry

Russian occupiers plan to remove equipment from science and technology center at ZNPP in case of retreat

IAEA director general says has intensified consultations on ZNPP safety and security zone

Safety at ZNPP occupied by Russians continues worsening – inspectorate head

USAID invests $44 mln in development of storage, infrastructure of three Ukrainian agricultural holdings exporting grain – media

EBRD leaders visit Lviv to plan investments in western Ukraine

State debt of Ukraine increases by 4.6% in Jan

AD
AD
AD
AD